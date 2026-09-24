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Stabbing at Catholic convent in Poland leaves 1 person dead and 4 wounded

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By AP News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A stabbing at a Catholic convent in southeastern Poland on Thursday left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Police detained a suspect.

Police said they were alerted to the stabbing on the grounds of the abbey in Jarosław at around 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT). Four men and a woman were stabbed.

The victims were taken to a hospital, three of the men suffering serious injuries. Police later said that one of the men had died, Polish news agency PAP reported.

Police, who said that they had been alerted to a stabbing by a Ukrainian citizen, said that a 31-year-old foreign national was detained as a suspect at the scene. They were investigating what exactly happened and what the motive might have been.

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