Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

A Russian long-range bomber crashes during training, killing 6 crew members

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Russia Military Crash

Russia Military Crash

Photo Icon View Photo

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian nuclear-capable strategic bomber crashed Tuesday on a training mission in the country’s far east, killing six members of its crew, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the Tu-95 bomber went down in an unpopulated area in the Amur region, adding that one crewmember survived the crash and was hospitalized with injuries.

The statement said that the bomber wasn’t carrying weapons. A team of investigators has flown to the area to determine the cause of the crash, the ministry said.

The regional administration said in a statement that the plane crashed near the village of Krasnoyarovo on the Zeya River near the border with China. It said the pilots “did all they could to steer the plane away from residential buildings.”

The Tu-95 is a nuclear-capable four-engine turboprop strategic bomber that has been in service since the Cold War times. The Russian military has widely used the big warplane to launch conventionally-armed cruise missiles at Ukraine throughout the more than 4 1/2-year conflict.

Some of the Tu-95s of the Russian air force were destroyed or damaged during Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” operation in June 2025 when it used drones covertly launched from trucks to hit several air bases hosting long-range bombers across Russia.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.