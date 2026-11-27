BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s student movement on Friday announced the candidacy of chemistry professor Radomir Saicic for the upcoming early presidential election that will be held on Dec. 27.

The presidential vote comes after the student movement defeated former President Aleksandar Vucic’s right-wing Serbian Progressive Party, or SNS, in an early parliamentary ballot on Oct. 25.

Vucic resigned the presidency in September to pursue what turned out to be a failed bid to become the next prime minister after he and his party had ruled virtually unchallenged for 14 years. He served two near-complete five-year terms as president, and was banned by law from seeking a third.

Analysts predict the SNS would likely lose against the Students List candidate, and Vucic has suggested his party could boycott the presidential vote. It was not immediately clear what other candidates could join the race.

The presidency in Serbia is largely ceremonial. Under the constitution, the president commands the army and has a say in foreign policy but has no executive powers. While he was in office, however, Vucic concentrated power in the presidency, facing accusations of authoritarian rule. Vucic regularly announced important state decisions and policies and even presided over government sessions.

Saicic, who is 65, said, “It is time to restore dignity to the post of the president.” He said Vucic had overstepped his authority while in office. Saicic promised he would “adhere to the mandate and publicly explain my decisions.”

The youth-led movement won the election in October after leading two years of street protests that started in response to a train station canopy collapse in northern Serbia that killed 16 people. Many blamed the tragedy on alleged rampant corruption and negligence during the building renovation in Novi Sad.

Saicic, who teaches organic chemistry at the University of Belgrade, said he was proud that students trusted him enough to put him forward as a presidential candidate. He said “the last decade was marred by the crumbling of the rule of law, corruption and hate speech.”

“The outgoing regime is still trying to disintegrate our state,” he added. “In order to prevent this, we need to restore the institutions.”

Since losing power, Vucic has accused the election winners of imposing a “revolutionary terror,” although his government is still technically in control until a new one is formed. The change in power has led to a surge in detentions of officials and police officers suspected of abusing their positions during Vucic’s rule.

Students have accused Vucic of rampant corruption and control over all layers of power during his authoritarian rule.

The students said their slogan for the presidential election would be “students win again.”

Saicic is a member of Serbia’s Academy of Arts and Scientists. He was among the 250 candidates that made up the Students List for the parliamentary vote in October. Saicic has publicly supported the student protests over the past two years and has often spoken at student rallies.

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press