Kobel makes a vital save as Dortmund beats Frankfurt on penalties in German Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Gregor Kobel sent Borussia Dortmund into the third round of the German Cup with a diving save to win a penalty shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Midfielder Farès Chaïbi stepped up to take Frankfurt’s fourth penalty needing to score after Ritsu Doan had fired his shot over the bar earlier.

Chaïbi shot low to Kobel’s right and the Swiss goalkeeper got down to hold the ball, giving Dortmund a 4-2 shootout win that sparked flare-waving celebrations from Dortmund’s away fans. The loss continues a troubled run for Frankfurt, with one win from its last six games in all competitions.

Extra time finished with the score at 1-1 after Julian Brandt’s goal for Dortmund canceled out ex-Dortmund player Ansgar Knauff’s opener for Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg knocked out

Second-tier Holstein Kiel upset Wolfsburg 1-0 thanks to Alexander Bernhardsson’s penalty. Wolfsburg played most of the game with 10 men after Jenson Seelt was sent off in the 36th minute for picking up two bookings in quick succession.

Robert Glatzel’s 83rd-minute penalty lifted Hamburger SV to a 1-0 win over 10-man Heidenheim. Hertha Berlin beat Elversberg 3-0 in a game between two second-division teams.

Leipzig, Hoffenheim and St. Pauli are all in second-round action later Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer