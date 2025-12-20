PSG begins French Cup defense with easy win against minnow

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain started its French Cup defense with a 4-0 win at fifth-tier Vendée Fontenay to reach the last 32 on Saturday.

Gonçalo Ramos scored twice while star forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué netted once for record 16-time champion PSG in a match at the stadium of Ligue 1 side Nantes.

There were no upsets as top-tier sides Lille, Lorient, Metz, Paris FC and Toulouse all advanced, with Jonathan Ikoné scoring a hat trick in PFC’s 3-0 win against minnow Raon-l’Étape.

Third-tier Avranches knocked out Ligue 1 side Brest on Friday. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer