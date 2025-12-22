Car crashes into a bus stop in Germany, injuring 3, one of them seriously

GIESSEN, Germany (AP) — A driver crashed his car into a bus stop Monday north of Frankfurt, Germany, injuring three people, one seriously, authorities said.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Azerbaijan, was taken into custody. The crash in Giessen, Germany, occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time about 53 kilometers (33 miles) north of Frankfurt.

“The exact circumstances of the incident are currently unknown and are the subject of ongoing investigations,” police said in a statement.

The driver, who is a resident of Giessen, initially collided with two cars traveling in the same direction before crashing into pedestrians at the bus stop, police said. He then continued driving the Audi before stopping and being arrested by officers.

Other details were not immediately available.