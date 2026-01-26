Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Explosion at cookie factory in central Greece kills at least 4

By AP News
Greece Cookie Factory Blast

Greece Cookie Factory Blast

Photo Icon View Photos

TRIKALA, Greece (AP) — An explosion and fire at a cookie factory in central Greece killed at least four workers and left one person unaccounted for, authorities said Monday.

Seven others, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after the blast at the Violanta biscuit plant near the city of Trikala, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) north of Athens.

The blast occurred during the night shift, and the resulting fire gutted the plant. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours before recovering four bodies — all women — from the destroyed building.

Police said investigators suspect the explosion may have originated near the ovens, which operate around the clock. Six workers and one firefighter were being treated at a hospital in Trikala, none in serious condition.

Arson investigators and emergency crews remained at the scene as authorities worked to determine what caused the explosion.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.