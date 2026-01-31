Marseille’s defense collapses again in draw at Paris FC in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Marseille followed its embarrassing Champions League exit by throwing away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Paris FC in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Players stood with hands on hips at the final whistle after yet another sloppy performance where poor defending resurfaced.

“I’m taking this badly, very badly. It’s difficult to explain,” Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said. “The lights went out in the last 10 minutes.”

Marseille’s 3-0 loss at Club Brugge on Wednesday, coupled with Benfica’s remarkable injury-time goal against Real Madrid, sent De Zerbi’s side into 25th place in the Champions League table and into the elimination zone.

De Zerbi’s side took an early lead at Paris FC thanks to a Mason Greenwood penalty and the English forward set up veteran striker Pierre-Emerick to make it 2-0 in the 54th.

Then it went wrong for Marseille, which has long been hindered by a lack of composure.

Paris FC winger Jonathan Ikoné scored in the 82nd and midfielder Ilan Kebbal equalized with a stoppage-time penalty, after goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli clumsily fouled a player when claiming a high ball.

Not for the first time, De Zerbi questioned the attitude of his players.

“In order to win you need to be hungry, to show desire until the end,” De Zerbi said. ”It’s a quality you need to have and I’ve told the players this.”

Marseille was six points behind second-placed Paris Saint-Germain — which plays on Sunday — and seven adrift of leader Lens, which won on Friday.

De Zerbi now needs to motivate his players for a French Cup tie at home to Rennes on Tuesday.

“That match could come tonight or in one year, it changes nothing because what we’re doing right now isn’t good enough,” De Zerbi said. “We have to be ready, give everything.”

Also, defender Arsène Kouassi scored an 89th-minute winner as mid-table Lorient beat struggling Nantes 2-1.

Later Saturday, Monaco hosted Rennes at Stade Louis II.

Defending champion PSG plays at Strasbourg on Sunday.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer