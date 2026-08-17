Britain’s Princess Eugenie names new daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has named her first daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina, she said Monday.

The 6-pound, 9-ounce (3-kilogram), girl born Aug. 3 in Lisbon, Portugal, is the third child of Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.

“Two weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world,” Eugenie said on Instagram. “And since then we’ve had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.”

Eugenie is the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. She’s the niece of King Charles III.

The infant girl has two brothers, August, 5, and Ernest, 3.

She was named in honor of three people “we love and admire past and present,” including Eugenie’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and to reflect her English and Portuguese roots.

The name was also inspired by Queen Adelaide (1792-1849), who was married to King William IV, as well as Maria Adelaide of Portugal. Annina is the name of a close friend.