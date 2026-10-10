Man attacked by tiger after entering enclosure at wildlife park in northern England

LONDON (AP) — A man sustained serious injuries Saturday after entering the tiger enclosure at a wildlife park in northern England, police said.

The incident occurred at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near the city of Doncaster at about 1:35 p.m., South Yorkshire Police said in a statement. The tigers remained inside the enclosure and there was no danger to the wider public, the force said.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it dispatched two ambulances, an air ambulance and a doctor to attend the scene. Authorities didn’t immediately release information about the victim’s injuries.

“We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened,’’ the wildlife park said in a statement posted on its website.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park began operations in 2009, with its “Land of the Tigers” attraction opening in 2011.

The attraction is a purpose-built two-acre reserve for endangered Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers. The enclosure includes a 300-meter (yard) raised walkway that allows visitors to watch the big cats roam through woodlands and grasslands or playing in a waterfall pool, the park says on its website.