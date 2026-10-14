Fraud probe over NATO contracts leads to 5 arrests in Norway and searches in Germany and Romania

BRUSSELS (AP) — Five people were arrested in Norway and searches were carried out in Germany and Romania as part of an investigation into suspected fraud and bribery linked to contracts for ships used for NATO missions, the European Union’s criminal justice agency said Wednesday.

Eurojust said the arrests and searches involved a company and subcontractors linked to it which are suspected of submitting fraudulent invoices for shore-based work to support the ships and their crew during visits to ports in northwest Europe.

Eurojust estimated that NATO member countries suffered losses of around one million euros ($1.1 million), although the full amount of the fraud is not yet known.

The company is also accused of using an intermediary to bribe public officials to secure preferable treatment from NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency. or NSPA.

The NSPA helps the 32 members of the world’s biggest security alliance and their partners to buy defense equipment and other security systems and support. NATO as an organization does not own any ships, tanks or weapons.

The company at the center of the probe was not identified, but its premises in Romania and several homes were searched. Searches in Germany focused on two businesses and one home, Eurojust said in a statement.