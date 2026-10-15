Minibus slams into Channel Tunnel shuttle train, injuring 19 and halting service

PARIS (AP) — A minibus carrying truck drivers crashed into a train transporting vehicles through the busy Channel Tunnel between France and England on Thursday, injuring 19 people and briefly disrupting cross-Channel traffic, French authorities said.

The minibus was heading toward the tunnel entrance when it veered off course and struck the side of the shuttle train, the regional administration, or prefecture, said in a statement.

Two people were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, while 17 others sustained minor injuries. The minibus driver was among those hurt.

About 200 emergency responders and other personnel rushed to the scene. Vehicle shuttle service through the tunnel was suspended for 90 minutes before gradually resuming by late evening, authorities said. Eurostar passenger trains and freight services were unaffected.

The injured victims were of multiple nationalities, and the relevant consulates have been notified, local official Agathe Cury told reporters. She did not specify which countries.

All those injured had been aboard the minibus, and all are men, Cury said.

The reason for the crash is unclear and an investigation is underway, she added.

In remarks shown on French media, Cury said it was the first time a crash has occurred at the loading area for the trains that shuttle vehicles under the Channel. The crash happened at the entrance to the tunnel in the town of Coquelles near Calais.

The tunnel, which opened in 1994, carried 3.4 million vehicles last year, along with millions of Eurostar passengers.