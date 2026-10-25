UK endures second big storm of the weekend, with the north bearing the brunt this time

LONDON (AP) — The second of two storms to hit the U.K. this weekend brought widespread travel disruptions and power outages to Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England on Sunday.

The Met Office, the U.K.’s national forecaster, said Storm Boelo will bring a danger to life from flying debris and crashing waves and people should stay indoors as much as possible.

Gusts above 80 mph (128 kph) have already been recorded in Scotland, including on the island of Tiree in the Inner Hebrides.

An amber wind warning, the Met Office’s second most severe, is active across Scotland and the north of England until late Sunday. Flood warnings are also in place, while airports, ferries, railways and roads have seen disruptions. Power outages have been reported across Scotland, in particular.

Boelo, pronounced “Boo-Loh”, has followed hard on the heels of Storm Austen, which battered southern England on Friday. The National Grid, which distributes electricity around the U.K., said power had been restored to more than 130,000 properties impacted by Austen by 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Met Office began naming major storms in 2015 as a way to keep the public informed about severe weather. Storms are named in alphabetical order throughout the season, from September to August.

High wind and rain also were expected through the day in Denmark, Norway and parts of Sweden. Some ferries in the region were canceled, train services were suspended on some Swedish lines as a precaution and some trailers were barred from Denmark’s Great Belt Bridge.