Inter needs late effort from Thuram in Serie A. Real Madrid visits Barcelona in the clasico

MILAN (AP) — Italian champion Inter Milan needed two goals in stoppage time on Sunday to keep its hold on the Serie A lead.

Later, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé were facing each other in the clasico a day ahead of the Ballon d’Or awards as Barcelona hosts Real Madrid.

Harry Kane, another Ballon d’Or candidate, will also be in action when Bayern Munich visits Freiburg.

In the Premier League, it’s: Liverpool vs. Brighton and Manchester United vs. Bournemouth.

Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Lyon was moved from Sunday to Monday at the request of Paris police amid mass protests in France.

Thuram decisive for Inter in Italy

Marcus Thuram scored and then earned the penalty kick that decided Inter’s 2-1 win over visiting Fiorentina.

Alex Jimenez had put Fiorentina ahead midway through the first half at the San Siro. Thuram equalized in the first minute of added time with a low shot through traffic and then was tugged down minutes later to set up a penalty that Piotr Zielinski converted in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Inter moved back level on points with Lazio but ahead on goal difference.

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