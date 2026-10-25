Thousands protest in Prague as government advances public media funding overhaul

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs rallied in big numbers in Prague on Sunday to renew protests against a plan by the government led by billionaire Andrej Babiš to overhaul funding for public broadcasters that many consider dangerous for their independence.

The crowd of thousands was bigger than the picturesque Old Town Square could take with many filling the nearby streets. The ruling coalition angered the protesters by unexpectedly moving ahead with the plan in the lower house of Parliament two days ago.

Coalition lawmakers hastily opened the issue and limited time for the opposition to take part in the debate before taking a vote to give the draft a green light in the first of three parliamentary readings at 4:36 a.m.

“We’ve had enough,” “This must not be allowed to pass” and “4:36,” the demonstrators chanted.

“You’ve gone too far, we won’t let this country be destroyed,” Mikuláš Minář, a main organizer from the Million Moments for Democracy group said. “It is mafia syndicates or the Soviet Politburo who make decisions at 4:36.”

The protesters demanded a withdrawal of the draft and called on Babiš to enable a thorough public debate on the issue.

According to the plan, public radio and television would be financed from the state budget, and not from regular fees from individuals, households or businesses. The media would receive about 15% less money than they do now.

Critics say that change would give the coalition a means to take control of the media following the examples of populist governments in Slovakia under Prime Minister Robert Fico and in Hungary before former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was ousted from power in April.

Babiš and his allies have a record of attacks against the public and other mainstream media.

The public media’s staffers announced they would go on strike on Nov 3. They are backed by labor unions, rectors of universities, churches, international media organizations and many others.

The protesters vowed to organize a rally at Prague’s Letná park on Nov. 15, two days before the anniversary of the 1989 anti-Communist Velvet Revolution that ended more than 40 years of the totalitarian rule.

Babiš formed a governing coalition last year with two small political groups whose agenda includes reducing support for Ukraine and rejecting some key European Union policies.