GURGL, Austria (AP) — Lucas Pinheiro Braathen’s bid for a third straight win of the season ended Sunday after he failed to finish his first run in the men’s World Cup slalom in Austria.

The Brazilian skier, who earned South America its first medal at the Winter Olympics, went out after only a few gates. He had won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden and the opening slalom in Levi.

The 26-year-old Pinheiro Braathen has 10 career World Cup wins — including five since he started representing Brazil after switching from Norway in 2024 to his mother’s home country.

Norway’s Timon Haugan led after the first run, just 0.01 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath. Belgium’s Armand Marchant was third, 0.44 behind.

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