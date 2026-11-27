LONDON (AP) — Ireland was spurred into action when it conceded the opening try and went on to score five of its own against Australia in a 38-14 win which sealed fifth place in rugby ’s Nations Championship at Twickenham on Friday.

Wallabies lock Jeremy Williams scored the first try after a scrappy opening 20 minutes, rewarding Australia’s early advantages of territory and possession.

That energized Ireland, which replied immediately with a try to center Robbie Henshaw and added another though No. 8 Nick Timoney to lead by 10 points at halftime.

Winger Rob Baloucoune scored to start the second half, giving Ireland a comfortable advantage at 24-7 which was dented only by a try to Wallabies scrumhalf Kalani Thomas.

Giant back-rower James McNabney came off the bench to score a double in the last 10 minutes.

The match ended a mediocre season for the Wallabies under coach Les Kiss and was emblematic of that season. Australia was good in patches but wasn’t able to convert the many scoring chances it created. Lock Josh Canham was a standout on Friday as he has been all year.

The Wallabies have yet to find a perfect halves combination, able to match the composure in attack of Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast. That will be a priority as they head into 2027 in which they will host the Rugby World Cup.

Australia had more carries than Ireland and Ireland was forced to make more tackles. But there was a gulf between the teams in the quality of their finishing.

“There were some scrappy parts there that we’d like to be a bit better at but I thought we were clinical at times towards the end especially,” said Prendergast, the player of the match. “We showed good composure at times.”

Australia on top early

Australia dominated possession in the first 20 minutes of a game that lacked shape at first. Both sides kicked, Australia particularly. Flyhalf Carter Gordon went to the air from his first four touches and missed touch from a penalty in the fourth minute.

Australia took two early penalties from a dominant scrum but Ireland redressed the imbalance as the match went on.

When the teams resorted to more ball-in-hand rugby, Thomas was dangerous when he probed gaps for Australia, often with Carlo Tizzano in support.

Australia had four entries into Ireland’s 22 in the first 21 minutes, and scored from the fourth when it took a tapped penalty. Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Tizzano charged and Williams burrowed through Ireland’s tryline defense to score.

Ireland energized

Ireland seemed energized and replied immediately with Henshaw’s try which began with a short-side break from Gibson-Park.

The 37-year-old Kurtley Beale took the field in the 29th minute as a replacement for injured winger Max Jorgensen, making his first test appearance in five years and becoming Australia’s third-oldest test player after Greg Holmes and Tony Miller who were both 38. Jorgensen had been prominent in the aerial contest.

Australia’s discipline began to fray before halftime, giving Ireland field position from a series of penalties. Ireland went to a lineout from a penalty in the 37th, backs joined forwards in the drive and Timoney peeled to the blindside to score untouched.

A deliberate knock on allowed Prendergast to add three points for Ireland’s 17-7 lead at halftime.

The second half started with Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale going close to scoring in a kick-and-chase contest with Gordon. Then a cross-kick from Prendergast bounced from Wallabies winger James Ramm into the arms of Baloucoune who scored, buffering Ireland’s lead to 17 points.

Australia finally nailed a chance in the 56th when Thomas skidded over after a break from Canham but Ireland expanded its margin with McNabney’s late double.

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