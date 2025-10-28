The Latest: Category 5 Hurricane Melissa set to make landfall in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Melissa is close to making landfall on Jamaica as by far the strongest storm to hit the island since records were first kept 174 years ago.

Melissa is a Category 5 storm with sustained wind speeds of 175 mph (280 kph). It is expected to slice diagonally across the island, entering near St. Elizabeth parish in the south and exiting around St. Ann parish in the north, before heading for Cuba. A life-threatening storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters) is expected across southern Jamaica.

Officials said there was no more preparation they could do and cautioned that the cleanup and damage assessment will be slow. The storm has already been blamed for at least seven deaths in the Caribbean — three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.

Here’s the latest:

Agencies prepare humanitarian aid for quick distribution after the storm

The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said Tuesday that it is dispatching solar lamps, blankets, indoor tents, generators and other items from its logistics hub in Barbados to Jamaica as soon as the storm crosses the island.

“Many people are likely to be displaced from their homes and in urgent need of shelter and relief,” said Natasha Greaves, interim head for IOM Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit Direct Relief said it has two packages with enough medications to treat 3,000 people in one month staged in Panama and ready to deploy to Jamaica.

It also will send a shipment of 100 field medic packs from its warehouse in California to Jamaica as soon as the island’s main international airport reopens.

Shelters are open but not everyone is going

Officials in Jamaica say they are concerned that not enough people are seeking shelter as the catastrophic storm approaches.

More than 130 shelters were open across the island, but by late Monday, fewer than 1,000 people had heeded evacuation orders.

One exception was the small community of Old Harbor, just west of Kingston. Some 200 people crowded in its shelter by late Monday.

“It’s definitely more than last time,” said Jason Fuller, a firefighter and shelter volunteer, referring to the number of people that sought shelter from Hurricane Beryl last year.

He said the team of volunteers have ensured that there is adequate food, bedding and security with police and soldiers on location.

In the past, Jamaicans have complained about the safety in shelters and lack of basic goods.

“I am feeling safe and OK,” said a cheerful 13-year-old girl who only provided her first name, Natanya.

Melissa draws closer as Jamaica and Cuba can only wait

On Tuesday morning, Melissa was centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south-southeast of Negril, Jamaica, and about 265 miles (430 kilometers) southwest of Guantánamo, Cuba. The system had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph (280 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 7 mph (11 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The NHC predicted landfall in Jamaica in the next few hours and said it would issue a special update at that time.

Colin Bogle, a Mercy Corps advisor based near Kingston, said most families are sheltering in place despite the government ordering evacuations in flood-prone communities.

Melissa also is expected to make landfall in eastern Cuba late Tuesday as a powerful hurricane. Cuban officials said Monday that they were evacuating more than 600,000 people from the region, including Santiago, the island’s second-largest city.