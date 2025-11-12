Skip to main content
Protesters confront security at main venue of UN climate talks

By AP News
Climate COP30

BELEM, Brazil (AP) — A group of activists skirmished with security on Tuesday at United Nations climate talks in Brazilian Amazon city Belem, briefly trying to force their way into the main venue before they were pushed back.

Fred Almeida, an eyewitness, and others described seeing the confrontation late in the day as people were filtering out of the venue. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Associated Press journalists inside the building saw a line of security keeping people from entering.

Host Brazil referred questions about the confrontation to the United Nations, which didn’t immediately respond to a message.

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

By MELINA WALLING and SETH BORENSTEIN
Associated Press

