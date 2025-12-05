Skip to main content
Soccer cup, elections, Shakira and more top photos this week from Latin America and the Caribbean

By AP News
Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2025

Honduras held a presidential election, with two conservative candidates neck and neck as ballot-counting has gone on for days following Sunday’s vote. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro continued his public activities, as the U.S. builds up its largest military presence in the region in generations, seen by many as a tactic to pressure Maduro to resign. Brazilian soccer club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores title in Lima, Peru, and Shakira performed a concert in Montevideo, Uruguay.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

By The Associated Press

