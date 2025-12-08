Photos of golden retrievers gathered in Buenos Aires for a world record attempt

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Dog lovers gathered Monday in Argentina’s Buenos Aires to try to set a world record of the most golden retrievers assembled in a park.

More than 2,000 dogs flocked to the park in Palermo, according to organizer Fausto Duperré. The record to beat is 1,685.

Manolo, who only gave his first name, headed to the park with his dog, Maximiliano Rivero, to join other golden retrievers’ enthusiasts. He gave his dog a big kiss as he held him, surrounded by a sea of golden fur of different shades.

A girl in a toy car could be seen leaning forward to hand a treat to a passing dog. Some dogs sported soccer jerseys, while others wore headscarves, baseball caps and ribbons.

The final count will be announced late Monday

—

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By NATACHA PISARENKO

Associated Press