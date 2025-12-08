Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
Sponsored By:

Photos of golden retrievers gathered in Buenos Aires for a world record attempt

By AP News
APTOPIX Argentina Golden Retrievers

APTOPIX Argentina Golden Retrievers

Photo Icon View Photos

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Dog lovers gathered Monday in Argentina’s Buenos Aires to try to set a world record of the most golden retrievers assembled in a park.

More than 2,000 dogs flocked to the park in Palermo, according to organizer Fausto Duperré. The record to beat is 1,685.

Manolo, who only gave his first name, headed to the park with his dog, Maximiliano Rivero, to join other golden retrievers’ enthusiasts. He gave his dog a big kiss as he held him, surrounded by a sea of golden fur of different shades.

A girl in a toy car could be seen leaning forward to hand a treat to a passing dog. Some dogs sported soccer jerseys, while others wore headscarves, baseball caps and ribbons.

The final count will be announced late Monday

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By NATACHA PISARENKO
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.