Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cuba honors soldiers killed in Venezuela and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

By AP News
Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

Pictures of the Week Latin America and Caribbean Photo Gallery

Photo Icon View Photos

Jan. 9-15, 2026

The remains of 32 Cuban officers killed during a U.S. strike on Venezuela were repatriated to their homeland. The soldiers were part of the security detail of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during the Jan. 3 raid on his residence to seize the former leader and bring him to the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges.

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez used her first state of the union message to advocate for opening the crucial state-run oil industry to more foreign investment following the Trump administration’s pledge to seize control of Venezuelan crude sales.

___

This gallery was curated by photojournalist Moises Castillo, based in Guatemala City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.