Haiti’s transitional council deepens political chaos by voting to oust the prime minister

Haiti’s political crisis deepened Friday when a member of the country’s transitional council announced that a majority of the panel has voted to fire the country’s embattled Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

Edgard Leblanc Fils made the announcement at a news conference alongside fellow council member Leslie Voltaire, defying U.S. government calls to maintain stability in the country’s leadership.

Leblanc said the council would replace Fils-Aimé within 30 days.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the council’s current leader, Laurent Saint-Cyr, supported dismissing the prime minister. Saint-Cyr said in a statement earlier this week that he opposes any push to undermine the government’s stability ahead of Feb. 7, when the council is provisionally scheduled to step down.