Hurricane Rachel forms in Pacific Ocean but poses no threat to land, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Rachel formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean but posed no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center said.

Rachel was located about 380 miles (615 kilometers) west of Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, or about 220 miles (350 kilometers) southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico. Its maximum sustained winds were around 85 mph (140 kph), according to an advisory from the Miami-based hurricane center.

Forecasters said it was expected to rapidly strengthen and could become a major hurricane.

The cyclone was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) and was forecast to turn toward the west-northwest and west later this week, moving away from mainland Mexico and passing south of the Baja California peninsula.

The hurricane center said the Mexican government had discontinued all coastal watches and warnings.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 25 miles (35 kilometers) from the storm’s center, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 160 miles (260 km).

In the central Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Nolo threatened dangerous conditions for parts of Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a marine conservation area. Formerly a hurricane, the storm drenched parts of Hawaii’s Big Island over the weekend. Its maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph (85 kph).

Pacific storm activity has been above average this year. That is consistent with El Niño years.