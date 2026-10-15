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Trudy strengthens to a hurricane as system nears Mexico’s coast with major storm expected

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By AP News
Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific

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MIAMI (AP) — Trudy intensified into a Category 1 hurricane as it approached the Pacific coast of Mexico, authorities said Thursday.

Trudy was located about 300 miles (480 kilometers) southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The hurricane was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) and was expected to approach the coast of southwestern and west-central Mexico this weekend, the center said.

Trudy was on track to become a major hurricane on Friday, bringing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches (101 to 203 millimeters) through the weekend across Colima and Jalisco states, the center said.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

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