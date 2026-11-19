SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Armed forces in Haiti launched an aggressive operation on Thursday to remove powerful gangs long entrenched in a key corridor that connects the country’s capital to its western and southern regions.

It is the first significant operation in the five years since violent gangs seized control of Martissant, located in the western tip of Port-au-Prince.

Haiti’s National Police posted a video on X stating that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed in Martissant during a fight with police officers working with a task force composed of members from Vectus Global, a private security firm founded by former U.S. Navy SEAL and Blackwater founder Erik Prince.

Local media reported heavy gunfire and explosive drones in the area as Haiti’s police posted a video of armored vehicles rumbling through the community.

Martissant is located along Route 2, the main road that leads out of Port-au-Prince to important western and southern cities. Thousands of people would travel through Martissant every day before gangs seized control of the area more than five years ago, disrupting the country’s economy as they prevented goods from entering or leaving the capital. Gangs have since charged tolls or randomly opened fire on cars or buses that dare cross through.

Ever since gangs seized absolute control of Martissant, aid workers and Haitian civilians have been forced to take alternative transportation or use rural back roads.

Forces wrestle with powerful gangs

The fight to control Martissant began in June 2021, when gangs from Grand-Ravine and Village-de-Dieu attacked the Ti-Bois gang. Armed men set fire to homes, killed families, destroyed businesses and seized control of Martissant’s police station.

The clashes forced at least 19,000 people to flee their homes and affected some 800,000 people overall, according to a July 2022 United Nations report.

Several years ago, gangs operating between Tabarre and Carrefour would demand some $380 from those transiting through Martissant, according to a 2023 U.N. report.

Last year, Haiti’s Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights noted that ever since Martissant fell, hundreds of public and private institutions were relocated and more than one million people were forced to flee their homes.

As the fight in Martissant continues, a U.N.-backed gang suppression force also has made recent inroads against gangs in a push to not only displace them but prevent their return.

“Operations are entering a new phase: increasing pressure on gang networks, dismantling more strongholds, and extending control over strategic areas,” the force wrote Thursday on X.

The gang suppression force said it’s working in places including Tabarre in Port-au-Prince and in Haiti’s central Artibonite region, which has come under repeated violent attacks by armed men.

The force said it has come under fire as it advances along Route 5, “removing obstacles established by gangs to isolate communities and control key routes.”

The force said it also cleared and secured a church and school that gangs had been controlling north of Gros-Morne.

“It is about restoring freedom of movement, reopening access to public institutions, and re-establishing State presence for communities that have endured years of gang control,” the force wrote Sunday on X.

El Salvador embraces gang fight

Also fighting gangs are some 2,500 troops deployed by El Salvador last month when four of their own went missing after an Oct. 18 attack in Haiti’s capital.

Following orders by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the troops have attacked the main homes of two of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jeff and Lanmò San Jou, this month. Neither one was killed.

Thousands of Haitians poured into the streets of Port-au-Prince and beyond this week in support of Bukele, but experts have criticized the unilateral operations of Salvadoran troops and noted that the use of explosive drones has claimed a growing number of innocent victims.

A small group of Salvadorans are separately working with the gang suppression force.

In late September, El Salvador’s legislature passed a law authorizing the participation of that group in Haiti for another 12 months until October 2027. The law was championed by Bukele and overwhelmingly approved by the country’s congress, controlled by Bukele’s party.

The ongoing clashes with gangs continue as Haiti prepares for its first elections in more than a decade. The country hasn’t had a president since Jovenel Moïse was killed in July 2021.

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press