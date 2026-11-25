BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Security forces rescued all the hostages held for nearly a day at a supermarket in the northern Colombian tourist city of Cartagena, President Abelardo de la Espriella said early Wednesday.

“In an extraordinary joint operation by the national police and the military, all the hostages were rescued,” he said in a video posted on X, appearing alongside top military commanders outside the Éxito supermarket.

Officials said a group of armed men with their faces covered entered the supermarket and initially held 30 people hostage, but released at least five who were elderly women.

The president said that the men were “common criminals” who fled into the supermarket after a failed attempt to hold up an armored truck.

The hostage situation broke out as Colombia is experiencing a wave of attacks by rebel groups on government targets, which has recently spread to urban areas.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of people rushing out of an Exito supermarket in Cartagena’s La Castellana neighborhood. Local media broadcast images of snipers on nearby buildings in what appeared to be a standoff between the armed men and police.

Cartagena is one of Colombia’s main tourist destinations. The city of a million people is famous for its well-preserved 18th-century architecture, and the thick stone walls built to defend it from pirate attacks.

Cartagena’s airport temporarily suspended its operations on Tuesday following the incident. But it later said in an X message that operations were slowly returning to normal.