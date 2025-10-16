Skip to main content
A Traffic Alert On HWY 49

By Tracey Petersen
Tuttletown, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a semi hauling a trailer that has become stuck on Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

Officers are directing traffic as the truck is blocking the roadway between Jackass Hill and Tuttletown roads at the hairpin turn.  There is no estimated time as to when the semi and trailer will be removed, so motorists may want to find an alternative route to get to their destinations, like along Parrotts Ferry through Columbia.  An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

