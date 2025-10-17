Two Mariposa County Teens Missing

Mariposa County, CA – Two teens are missing, and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help to find them.

Investigators ask the public to look at the pictures in the image box of the pair, 16-year-old Landon Wilson and 15-year-old Alizah Sandlin. They were last seen about 1 a.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Sandlin’s home. Sheriff’s officers suspect the youngsters are together, and they are “believed to be in Mariposa County in the general town area.”

The sheriff’s office put out this description of the pair:

Landon Wilson’s description:

5’8″, 140 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes

Last Seen Wearing: black shorts, a maroon sweatshirt, a black hat, and a gold necklace.

Alizah Sandlin’s description:

5’5″, 160 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes

Last Seen Wearing: a black hoodie and jeans, with pink shoes

Anyone who may have seen the teens or have any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 911 or 209-966-3615.