Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Two Mariposa County Teens Missing

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Missing teens Landon Wilson and Alizah Sandlin—MCSO photos

Missing teens Landon Wilson and Alizah Sandlin—MCSO photos

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Missing teen Alizah Sandlin—MCSO photos
  • Missing teen Landon Wilson—MCSO photos

Mariposa County, CA – Two teens are missing, and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help to find them.

Investigators ask the public to look at the pictures in the image box of the pair, 16-year-old Landon Wilson and 15-year-old Alizah Sandlin. They were last seen about 1 a.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Sandlin’s home. Sheriff’s officers suspect the youngsters are together, and they are “believed to be in Mariposa County in the general town area.”

The sheriff’s office put out this description of the pair:

Landon Wilson’s description:

  • 5’8″, 140 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes
  • Last Seen Wearing: black shorts, a maroon sweatshirt, a black hat, and a gold necklace.

Alizah Sandlin’s description:

  • 5’5″, 160 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes
  • Last Seen Wearing: a black hoodie and jeans, with pink shoes

Anyone who may have seen the teens or have any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 911 or 209-966-3615.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.