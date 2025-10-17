New Homes At Valley Vista Subdivision In Jamestown Almost Ready

Jamestown, CA — A celebration, attended by local business and government leaders, was held Friday afternoon for the Valley Vista housing subdivision in Jamestown.

The project, along Golf Links Road, has been actively in the works for about six years. Some of the early delays were related to getting started near the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The general partners noted that the infrastructure is nearing completion for phase one, which will include 71 high-quality manufactured homes located along Golf Links Road. Future phases will bump the number up to around 230, and there will also eventually be a clubhouse, a space dedicated for a potential fire station, and available land for commercial use.

One of the five general partners, Brad Waite, says there are 18 homes currently on foundations, with driveways. There are still some final infrastructure matters that need to be addressed with providers like PG&E over the coming weeks/months, so it is not immediately known when they will be available for sale. They will be partnering with Coldwell Banker Segerstrom to make them available to interested buyers. Prices for the homes in phase one are anticipated to range from the upper three hundred thousand to the upper four hundred thousand range, depending on the size and desired amenities. There are also both standard and premium lots available.

Waite added, “I think these homes are attainable for people, and there is nothing else like it (in the area). There is a big demand for it. And a beautiful thing is that if someone wants one, we can actually have it built, and them moving in, within 90 days.”

The developers hope that the project will serve as a model that can be replicated in other areas across the country to meet housing demand.

Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Jaron Brandon, was one of the speakers today. He said it sends the message that, “Tuolumne County is open for housing development.”

While they are not yet selling the homes, they are now taking reservations for parcels from people who are interested in buying in the future.

Four model homes were available for tour today, which will be available in phase one, ranging in size from 1,350 square feet to 1,950 square feet. They were all three-bedroom homes. The homeowners will also own the land.

Click on the image box to view several photos.