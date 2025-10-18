Three Roadways In Twain Harte To Temporarily Close

Skip to main content
By Tracey Petersen
Twain Harte, CA – Road work will temporarily shut down two roadways and a section of a third, one a major thoroughfare, in Twain Harte for two days next week.

Tuolumne County Road Crews will be conducting paving overlay operations at Lakeview Drive, Sonora Drive, and a section of Golf Club Drive on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, and Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The roadways will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. However, residents will have access but could face brief delays, according to county road officials, who added, “The work zone will begin at the intersection of Golf Club Drive and Lakeview Drive, continuing to the end of Golf Club Drive at Fuller Road. Crews will then retrace the route back to Sonora Drive, paving from Sonora Drive down to Lakeview Drive, and completing the loop back up to Golf Club Drive at the starting intersection.”

Drivers are asked to follow all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the cone zone.

