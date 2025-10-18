Update: Fire In the Phoenix Lake Area

Update at 2:15 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward spread of a vegetation blaze named the Winters Fire in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County has been stopped. The blaze is estimated at 1 acre in size. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up for the next hour. What ignited the fire is under investigation. Further details on the blaze can be found below.

Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Phoenix Lake, CA — Air and ground resources are working a vegetation fire in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County.

Dubbed the Winter Fire, it is burning along the 21000 block of Phoenix Lake Road near Winters Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters are battling a 1-acre fire with a slow to moderate rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.