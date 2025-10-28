Jamestown Woman Arrested For DUI After Hitting Brick Wall

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown woman literally hit a brick wall yesterday afternoon and was then arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

Sonora Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had smashed into a brick wall on Lyons Street, near Hope Lane, in Sonora. When they got on the scene, the driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found. Community members informed the officers that the woman driver had fled the scene on foot. Sonora Police reported that, thanks to their description, the driver, 36-year-old Jessica Avilla, was located on South Stewart Street near Theall Street and subsequently arrested. She was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

“We give a big thank you to the community for helping our officers locate the driver,” remarked SPD.