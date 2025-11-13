Congressman McClintock Weighs In On Ending Government Shutdown

Washington, DC — The federal government is back open after a 43-day shutdown. Following an earlier action by the Senate last week, the US House, last night, approved a bill to fund the government through January 30, and it was then signed by President Donald Trump.

Mother Lode Republican Representative Tom McClintock spoke on the US House Floor ahead of the vote, blaming Democrats for the shutdown. Referencing the past 43 days, he argued, “Democrats had deliberately blocked the Senate from acting, demanding one and a half trillion dollars of new spending as a ransom. Finally, thank God, eight of them put country ahead of party and voted to end this madness.”

McClintock went on to say, “Hearing the bitter recriminations from our leftist colleagues, it seems unlikely that we will see much bipartisanship today (House vote). But with or without them, we will reopen the government tonight and get back to addressing the challenges that confront our country.”

Following last night’s vote, food programs will be fully running, federal workers will get paid, and parks like Yosemite will be back to regular operations.