Christmas Town Sonora Lighting Ceremony Planned For Wednesday

Sonora, CA — A ceremonial kickoff to the holiday season happens on the night before Thanksgiving in downtown Sonora.

This Wednesday evening marks the 4th Annual Christmas Town Sonora Lighting Ceremony.

Activities will be centered at the Sonora Fire Museum across from the Saint James Episcopal (Red) Church.

Sonora Chamber of Commerce President, Katie Dunn, says, “We are super-excited because the weather is going to be perfect.”

The lighting ceremony will start at 5:30 pm to “officially welcome the holiday season and celebrate the magic of Christmas Town Sonora.”

There will be a blessing from Deacon Carolyn Woodall of the Saint James Episcopal Church, remarks from Mayor Ann Segerstrom and District One Supervisor Mike Holland, entertainment from the performers of Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT), and a sing-along with the Columbia Carolers right before the big countdown.

The holiday lighting ceremony will feature the Red Church and Courthouse Park. Wednesday’s event is free to attend and open to the public.

The downtown Sonora Christmas parade is scheduled for this Friday evening, and many of the other Christmas Town events will begin the week after. The goal is to bring the community and visitors to the downtown district this holiday season.