Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Christmas Town Sonora Lighting Ceremony Planned For Wednesday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tree Lighting ceremony at the Red Church in downtown Sonora

Tree Lighting ceremony at the Red Church in downtown Sonora

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — A ceremonial kickoff to the holiday season happens on the night before Thanksgiving in downtown Sonora.

This Wednesday evening marks the 4th Annual Christmas Town Sonora Lighting Ceremony.

Activities will be centered at the Sonora Fire Museum across from the Saint James Episcopal (Red) Church.

Sonora Chamber of Commerce President, Katie Dunn, says, “We are super-excited because the weather is going to be perfect.”

The lighting ceremony will start at 5:30 pm to “officially welcome the holiday season and celebrate the magic of Christmas Town Sonora.”

There will be a blessing from Deacon Carolyn Woodall of the Saint James Episcopal Church, remarks from Mayor Ann Segerstrom and District One Supervisor Mike Holland, entertainment from the performers of Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT), and a sing-along with the Columbia Carolers right before the big countdown.

The holiday lighting ceremony will feature the Red Church and Courthouse Park. Wednesday’s event is free to attend and open to the public.

The downtown Sonora Christmas parade is scheduled for this Friday evening, and many of the other Christmas Town events will begin the week after. The goal is to bring the community and visitors to the downtown district this holiday season.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.