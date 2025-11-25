A Surprise Holiday Gift For Habitat for Humanity Calaveras

Calaveras County, CA – Imagine going through the mail and opening a letter that is a transformational funding boost, which is what happened for the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity Calaveras.

Habitat officials called it “an unforgettable moment last week when Office Administrator Beth Offield opened the daily mail and unexpectedly discovered a $500,000 check from an anonymous donor.” They shared that this gift is one of the largest in the organization’s history, and it will impact Calaveras County for generations.

“This donation came entirely out of the blue,” Offield said. “I opened the envelope, saw the zeros, and had to stop and catch my breath. It was overwhelming in the best possible way.”

Habitat officials noted that this incredible act of generosity feeds every aspect of Habitat Calaveras’ mission, including helping seniors, veterans, and low-income families, extending access to affordable homeownership, and moving on with the building of Eureka Oaks, California’s biggest Habitat development.” Habitat officials say the large donation strengthens core programs, including:

Critical Home Repairs for seniors, veterans, and families who need accessibility, safety, or emergency structural repairs.

Veterans Build, which engages local vets in community service and assists veteran homeowners with repairs.

Eureka Oaks Development, a 107-home neighborhood in Angels Camp ( Highway 49 off Copello Drive) that will provide long-term affordable homeownership opportunities for hardworking local families.

The most recent report on that development is that the first home foundations will be poured shortly, and this contribution will significantly accelerate that momentum.

“Some heroes take center stage. Others choose to stay behind the scenes and change the world anyway,” said Morgan Gace, Executive Director of Habitat Calaveras. “To our anonymous donor: thank you. Your gift is more than a number on a check—it is stability for future homeowners, critical repairs for those aging in place, dignity for our veterans, and a reminder that compassion can truly move mountains.”

With housing costs rising and aging homes in need of repair across the county, this investment helps Habitat Calaveras expand its reach during a time of significant community need. The charity encourages people (residents, companies, and supporters) to give through planned giving, monthly recurring payments, employer-matching gifts, and one-time contributions of any size. For more information or to volunteer, click here.

“We are humbled, grateful, and inspired,” said Gace. “From our board, staff, volunteers, and future homeowners… thank you for believing in this work. And to our anonymous donor—your quiet generosity will speak loudly for decades.”