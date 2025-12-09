One-Way Traffic Control On Two Calaveras County Highways

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans will conduct one-way traffic control throughout December on portions of Highways 4 and 26 in Calaveras County for maintenance and construction work, with motorists advised to expect delays of five to 10 minutes.

On Highway 4, long-term one-way traffic control continues between Appaloosa Road and Stallion Way for pavement work through December. 31, 2025. Additional traffic control is scheduled from Mitchler Avenue to Big Trees Road/Tom Bell Road for highway construction from December. 9–12 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and from Country Club Drive to Oak Circle Drive for tree work on Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Highway 26, long-term one-way traffic control remains in place between Gill Haven Drive and Rich Gulch Lane for construction through Dec. 31, 2025. Additional control will occur from Rich Gulch Lane to Lower Dorray Road for utility work that will continue in December. 9th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.