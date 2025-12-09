Sonora Chamber Seeks Input On Future Community Events

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Chamber of Commerce puts on special events each year for the city, and the organization is seeking input from the community about the types of things it would like to see in the future.

A new survey launched by the business organization, with help from the city, asks questions about the types of events people would in interested in attending, whether it be music festivals, street fairs, artisan markets, cultural events, historical tours, etc. It also seeks input on the best time of the year to hold events.

In total, there are 10 questions that will help shape the development of future events. You can find the survey by clicking here.