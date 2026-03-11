AT&T Work, Storm Damage Assessment, Continues In Arnold Area

Arnold, CA — The California Office of Emergency Services will be in Calaveras County this week conducting damage assessments of privately owned structures.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that it is part of the ongoing response efforts following the late February storm system. It is a joint project in coordination with the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the Building Department. The county declared a State of Emergency, which is still being reviewed by California officials. If approved, a low-interest loan program may become available for eligible residents and businesses to support recovery efforts.

In addition, AT&T continues to make repairs in the Arnold area after 49.000 feet of cable were damaged during the storm, disrupting phone and internet service. The sheriff’s office reports that AT&T immediately deployed dozens of crews to begin rebuilding the service network. As of yesterday, all 49,000 feet of damaged cable have been successfully repaired. They are now moving into the final stages of recovery as they tend to roughly 800 homes that require replacement lines, tying each house directly into their network.

In addition, the Calaveras County Public Works crews are actively addressing storm-related roadway issues. In these efforts, they are ensuring that roadways are cleared of all remaining storm debris, that infrastructure is repaired, and that roads are safe to travel on, ultimately leading to open roadways.