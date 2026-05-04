Dash of Speed: Dachshunds Take Over West Side Memorial Park

From L-R, third place Stassi, second place Dolly and first place Chip

Tuolumne, CA — Held on the same weekend as the Kentucky Derby, the seventh annual Tuolumne Dachshund Derby brought a crowd to West Side Memorial Park on Sunday.

50 dogs were entered in this year’s competition, which kicked off at noon. The fundraiser was organized by Sandi Romena, and the Summerville High ASB students were on hand selling hot dogs and sodas, and KKBN’s Alisha Rock was one of the referees. There were also numerous other community volunteers and representatives from Sonora Cat Rescue and Second Chance Spay and Neuter.

The event always draws entrants from around the greater region.

This year’s top finalist was Chip, who was there with his owner, Brittany S., a student at Columbia Elementary School. In second was Dolly, with owner Andie from Hollister, and in third was Stassi, with owner Samantha from Hughson.

The festivities also included a Derby Hat contest, a raffle, and other entertaining activities.