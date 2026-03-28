Raptors’ Nesting Season Brings Climbing Closures In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA – Some raptors are in their critical nesting season, and to ensure they are not disturbed, Yosemite National Park has climbing restrictions in place that will last until mid-July, including on El Capitan and Half Dome.

Currently, 15 climbing areas in the park are off-limits due to peregrine falcon and golden eagle nesting activities. According to park officials, “Human activity near nests can lead to stress, nest abandonment, failed reproduction, or aggressive, defensive behavior. Please help us respect peregrine falcons and golden eagles nesting in Yosemite by complying with seasonal climbing closures.”

The closures began at the beginning of the month and will run until July 15, 2026. Individuals planning to climb or slackline should check the protection notice before venturing out, since closure areas will be revised during the season. Click here for a list of the protected areas.

“Thank you for helping to protect Yosemite’s cliff-nesting raptors!” added park officials.