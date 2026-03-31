Storm Repairs To Temporarily Close Cottonwood Road In Forest

Sonora, CA – Storm repairs are underway in the Stanislaus National Forest, forcing the temporary closure of Cottonwood Road for the next three weeks.

The closure is part of the Central Federal Lands Cottonwood Road/2N14/3N01 project. According to forest officials, that area includes two locations that were destroyed during the early 2023 atmospheric river storms that had substantial fill-slope collapses, requiring “construction of mechanically stabilized earth walls to repair them.” Forest officials added that because the entire width of the road may need to be excavated, emergency vehicles are also subject to a full closure, but will have access wherever possible.

The Forest Order, issued by Jason Kuiken, Forest Supervisor for the Stanislaus National Forest, to provide public safety, temporarily closes Forest Service Road No. 1N04 (Cottonwood Road) from the intersection with Forest Road 2N13 to the Clavey River Bridge. The work began on Monday, March 30, 2026, and runs through May 18, 2026. Click here for the official order and map.