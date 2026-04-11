Two Arrested After Police K9 Sniffs Out Drugs

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man and woman were arrested after a police K9 sniffed out meth and narcotic pills without a prescription.

A Ford Explorer with expired registration recently caught the attention of a Sonora police officer late at night in the 700 block of West Stockton Street, who then pulled the SUV over. SPD reports that the officer was familiar with the driver, 59-year-old Keith Louis Dolinshek, who was known to carry firearms, and his passenger, 45-year-old Terri Smith, who also had prior contacts with police. Dolinshek was ordered out of the vehicle to make sure he had no firearms on him or inside the SUV.

When backup arrived, a K9 officer put his nose to work and sniffed out 6.72 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a cigarette container. Officers also uncovered Percocet pills on Smith and items used in narcotic sales.

Dolinshek was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Smith was jailed for three misdemeanor drug charges, including possession of controlled substances without a prescription.