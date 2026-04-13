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Single Item On Tuolumne Supervisors Special Meeting Agenda

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

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Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will hold a special meeting on Tuesday related to the hiring of an open department head position in county government.

The meeting will start at 8:30 am, and the board will immediately break into closed session to discuss a “Public Employee Appointment” of a new Community Development Director. The position has been vacant since the resignation of Quincy Yaley in July.

If any official action is taken in closed session by the board, it will be announced later.

It is the only item on the 8:30 am agenda. The meeting will take place in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.

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