A Frog’s Wild Fun Run Will Slow Traffic In Murphys

Murphys, CA – Motorists may face short delays if traveling in the Murphys area of Calaveras County this weekend.

The 3rd Annual Mr. Frog’s Wild Fun Run is taking place on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event includes a family fun run, a 5K walk/run, and a 10K run. Calaveras County Public Works wants to remind motorists that the event will impact Pennsylvania Gulch Road from the Feeney Park entrance (296 Pennsylvania Gulch Road) to the 3.1-mile turnaround. Additionally, Highway 4 traffic may slow down near the Pennsylvania Gulch Road intersection.

Drivers might experience up to five-minute delays. Travelers are asked to observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel during the event. All the proceeds from the run fund the park, which is managed by a nonprofit, the Feeney Park Foundation. For more event details, contact Susan Lyneis with the foundation at 209-743-7211. Click here for more details online and registration for the race.