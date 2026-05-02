Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
80.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Water Work To Close Four Roadways In Calaveras County

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
CCWD map of impacted area where CCWD is constructing water services

CCWD map of impacted area where CCWD is constructing water services

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Water work will close four streets in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County for a month.

Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) is replacing water services along McCauley Road, Baldwin Street, Garner Place, and Westhill Road, which will be shut down during the work. The work will begin on Monday, May 4, 2026, and run until June 4, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Calaveras County Public Works (CCPW) asks motorists to use the designated detour route while slowing down and following signage and site personnel. For questions regarding this construction, contact CCWD at (209) 754-3543.

 

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.