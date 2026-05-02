Water Work To Close Four Roadways In Calaveras County

Valley Springs, CA – Water work will close four streets in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County for a month.

Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) is replacing water services along McCauley Road, Baldwin Street, Garner Place, and Westhill Road, which will be shut down during the work. The work will begin on Monday, May 4, 2026, and run until June 4, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Calaveras County Public Works (CCPW) asks motorists to use the designated detour route while slowing down and following signage and site personnel. For questions regarding this construction, contact CCWD at (209) 754-3543.