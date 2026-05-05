CA Insurance Commissioner Candidate To Speak in Tuolumne

Tuolumne, CA — Stacy Korsgaden, a Republican candidate for California Insurance Commissioner, will be at the Tuolumne Resilience Center on Bay Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The town hall is being organized by Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer, and is open to the public. The doors will open at 5 pm, with the event planned from 5:30-7 pm.

Korsgaden is one of the candidates hoping to replace the soon-to-be termed-out Ricardo Lara.

Her campaign website notes, “Korsgaden has held an active California Insurance license (#0750748) since 1988 and has spent more than 37 years helping families and small businesses navigate complex insurance policies, devastating losses, and an increasingly broken regulatory system.”

She adds that she has both navigated the marketplace and worked directly with regulators.

There are 11 candidates vying for the position, and the top two vote-getters in the June primary, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the November General Election.