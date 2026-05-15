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2026 Miss Calaveras and Rodeo Queen Winners

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By B.J. Hansen
L-R Payton Kelling-Ballard, Winter Adkins, Scarlett Pinkston, and Katharina Schell - Photo by Mark Truppner

L-R Payton Kelling-Ballard, Winter Adkins, Scarlett Pinkston, and Katharina Schell - Photo by Mark Truppner

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Angels Camp, CA — Calaveras Fair Royalty was announced on night one of the Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee

There were four contestants in the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant, and Winter Adkins was the winner, receiving a $5,000 scholarship. The first runner-up, Payton Kelling-Ballard received a $2,000 scholarship. Both are Calaveras High students. Adkins plans to be an EMT after high school, and Kelling-Ballard intends on attending Chico State to become an Ag lobbyist.

Click on the video to watch the announcement.

The pageant was the signature event on the main stage on Thursday.

The second runner-up, Calaveras High junior Scarlett Pinkston, plans to attend nursing school after graduation. The third runner-up, Katharina Schell is an exchange student from Germany who is attending Calaveras High. She later plans to enter the field of marketing and business.

(L-R) Aurora Kelling, Mina Russell-Choi, and Alisha Baker
(L-R) Aurora Kelling, Mina Russell-Choi, and Alisha Baker

Also, Mina Russell-Choi was announced as the 2026 Calaveras Rodeo Queen, and Alisha Baker is the Junior Rodeo Queen.

The four-day Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee continues through Sunday.

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