Parent Helps Shut Down Drug Dealers Targeting Youth

Tuolumne County, CA – A concerned parent helped shut down two suspected drug dealers, one also a teenager, targeting students as young as 12.

The case stems from a parent’s call in March, reporting that a 17-year-old high school student was selling MDMA (ecstasy), LSD (acid), marijuana, and nicotine vape products to local students. Assisted by School Resource Deputies, the Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) got search warrants for multiple social media platforms and identified the juvenile suspect, whose name is not being released, and the suspected supplier, 18-year-old Sage Evan Inman.

On April 24, 2026, both suspects’ residents were searched, uncovering around 115 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, over 200 doses of LSD, 2.5 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), more than 500 grams of processed marijuana, about 100 grams of concentrated THC (butane honey oil), numerous marijuana and nicotine vape products, packaging materials, a digital scale, and over $6,500 in cash. Both were arrested for felony drug sales, selling drugs to minors, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reminds parents that social media has made it dangerously easy for children to access illegal drugs, vapes, and nicotine products,” advised sheriff’s officials, sharing, “Dealers often use apps to advertise and communicate anonymously, allowing kids to connect and purchase substances.”

TNT gave parents these ways to reduce the risks: