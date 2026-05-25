Special Events In Recognition Of Memorial Day

Sonora, CA — It is Memorial Day, and there are ceremonies and other events planned around the Mother Lode.

At 10 am, there will be a ceremony at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Groveland. It will include the playing of taps.

At 11 am, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3154 will host a Memorial Day Service at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora. There will be speakers, music, a wreath-laying ceremony, and other special presentations.

At 11 am, in the Columbia City Cemetery, there will be a Memorial Day Observance from the Columbia Volunteer Militia and the Grenadine Belles. It will be at the Old Veterans section of the cemetery on School House Street.

The 22nd annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11:30 am in Twain Harte. Veterans and family members of fallen heroes are invited to meet at 11:15 am at Eproson Park, with the parade planned through the downtown arch. There will also be a flag-raising ceremony and special recognition honoring Donald Moor from the Air Force and Mike McCaffrey from the Marines.

Also, the Moving Wall, a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica, will be at the All Veterans Memorial Park at 5057 Broadway Street in Coulterville through Tuesday, May 26. It is a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial.